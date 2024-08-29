Machine Gun Kelly’s parenting advice hits Logan Paul hard, sparks tears

Logan Paul, soon-to-be-dad, broke down in tears after receiving a rare parenting advice from Machine Gun Kelly.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Logan’s podcast Umpaulsive, MGK shared a touching message to the YouTuber.

"Everything that you do from the day that she is conceived to the day that she died— like everything— will have an effect on her," MGK told Logan.



"So always try to watch the tone of your voice," the 34-year-old continued. "Your pheromones are so important, you know, make sure to keep that girl close to you."

For those unversed, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Logan is planning to welcome his first child, a baby girl, with his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

Recalling the moment that made him "bawl [his] eyes out,” the hitmaker said, "My daughter came to me and was just like, 'I just need your hug. Like there’s nothing like my dad’s hug.' I was like, 'Oh my God, bro, don’t start,' She hugged me, and while she was hugging me, I was just like [wiping away tears], 'Man.’”

"No matter what anybody does in her life, no matter who she marries, you’re always going to be the safe place for your daughter," the Home vocalist shared. "So, give her that love that so many young girls and grown women out here don’t get to have."

Wiping off tears by using a shirt, emotional Logan stopped the MGK by saying, “F–k you, bro.”