Justin, Hailey Bieber's son Jack Blues' birth date accidentally revealed

Hailey and Justin Bieber's pal Adwoa Aboah unintentionally exposes Jack Blues birth date

August 29, 2024

The date of birth of Justin Bieber and Hailey's newborn son Jack Blues has been revealed.

The couple's close friend Adwoa Aboah has accidentally revealed the birth date of Bieber's son.

On Wednesday, Adwoa took to Instagram to share details of her own baby's arrival.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's pal Adwoa Aboah unintentionally exposes Jack Blues birth date

Sharing carousal of photos of herself in labor, the model wrote in the caption, "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley what the f***"

The post garnered comment from Hailey, the new mom, who wrote, "baby Shy!!!!" to which Adwoa responded, "a day apart," prompting fans to realize that baby Jack was born a day earlier, on August 22nd.

"@haileybieber so baby Jack was born on August 22nd," one fan replied.

Another hilariously added, "can she and give us more details of baby Bieber's birth please?"

The Baby hitmaker had previously announced the arrival of son Jack Blues on Instagram with a simple caption, "WELCOME HOME."

A source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE that "they’re both overjoyed."

"The baby is such a miracle. Hailey’s savoring these moments being a new mom," they added.

