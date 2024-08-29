Shawn Mendes hails Taylor Swift pal Gracie Abrams' latest single as 'great'

Shawn Mendes praised Gracie Abrams latest single I Love You, I'm Sorry, from her album The Secret of Us.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, Shawn called Gracie's track as "great."

Shawn Mendes' praise for Gracie Abrams shows strong bond among Taylor Swift's pals

Sharing the link of the song, the Stitches hitmaker captioned it "@gracieabrams so so great" with teary eyes and a red heart emoji.

Shawn's praise for Gracie comes as no surprise, considering them being mutual friends with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Gracie and Taylor share a strong connection having collaborated on the track Us from the same album.

The singer also made a memorable surprise guest appearance at Taylor's Eras Tour, performing their collaborated song together.

Meanwhile, Shawn has himself worked with Taylor in the past, contributing to a remix of her hit song, Lover.

He also served as an opening act on selected dates of the Blank Space crooner's 1989 World Tour.

This praise for Gracie comes as the There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer is already making headlines for his upcoming album, Shawn.

Recently, he released Why Why Why along with its music video, which will be part of the album set to drop in October.