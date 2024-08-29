Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe recalls dramatic breakup with Jason Tartick

Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe is looking back at a dramatic breakup ritual she did for ex fiance Jason Tartick.

“[I had a] little funeral service—like a fake burial,” the reality star confessed in a recent episode of her Off the Vine podcast.

Bristowe, 39, who split from Tartick, 35, after two years of engagement and an additional two of dating, explained how the ritual was a spiritual attempt at moving on.



“I did it alone. … I didn’t bury anything. It was all mental,” she explained to her guest Amanda Hirsch.

While Bristowe admitted that she didn't really get over the breakup completely, it did offer her some peace.

“It’s more of a visual practice and it is to say your goodbyes and make a little peace with it. It shifts something in the ol’ brain. … It really does do something in your brain,” she further elaborated on the podcast.

The Bachelorette from Season 11 has been vocal about feeling uneasy before as well, specifically when Tartick announced his new relationship with content creator Kat Stickler in June.

“It’s actually hurting more than you know and for reasons other than most know,” she wrote in a private Facebook group at the time as per Page Six.

However, in another comment in the same group, she clarified that she was not “hurt” but was working through “some held on to anger and resentment.”