Prince Harry seeks Royal redemption with ‘part time’ role

Prince Harry is hoping for a ‘minor royal role’ as Meghan Markle pressurizing him to mend bond with the Royal family for commercial gains.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex Harry hopes for forgiveness and “a minor royal role,” as he drew parallels with Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert predicted that Harry will try to rebuild bridges with his brother, Prince William, if things with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, does not work out.

"Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures,” he told the publication.

He claimed, “Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere."

The royal expert then compared Harry and Meghan to Edward and Wallis, saying, "Even Edward VIII, after the abdication, was given a few minor roles. And Harry will be aware of that."

“There’s a real danger that Harry will feel lost – just as Edward VIII felt lost when things had cooled with Mrs Simpson,” he continued.

"That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be.

“But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen." Unlike Edward VII and his wife, Harry and Meghan are free to return to the UK without needing any permission from the monarch.”