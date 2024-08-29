Photo: Jennifer Lopez back on single market after Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly eyeing her next beau, and for the same reason she wants to get in her best shape as soon as possible.

As per a tipster privy to Life & Style, the multihyphenate wants to show Ben Affleck that she is not mourning his loss anymore in the wake of the director's dating rumours.

A source shared to the outlet, “She’s dropped so much weight in such a little amount of time that it’s got to be anxiety related.”

They also mentioned the A-listed celebrity’s “controlling” nature and told, “Jennifer hates the direction her life has taken, and she can’t control what Ben’s doing but she can manipulate her diet and exercise regime.”

“People around her just wish she’d eat a sandwich or have some chocolate,” the insider added.

Wrapping up the chat, they remarked, “But she’s on a mission to get as ripped as possible, especially as she’s back on the singles market.”

This report comes after In Touch Weekly reported that Jennifer Lopez is “livid” about Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy’s alleged romance.