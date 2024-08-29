Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez 'spoiled' kids: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have different parenting styles.



As the former power couple of Hollywood is on the brink of divorce, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that the duo disagreed on many things including how should they raise their kids.

A source shared with the publication, “They have always had vastly different styles of parenting. Ben spoils them from time to time and gives them their favorite treats, but J. Lo really showers them with gifts like nobody’s business.”

The insider also mentioned, “She’s very much a Disneyland stepmom. She’s always picking up treats for them, she always seems to know just what will make them happy and gets a real kick out of making them smile.”

However, the insider noted about Ben Affleck, “That’s just not the way he wants to raise them long term.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source stated, “It’s OK right now while they’re going through this tough time, but the last thing he wants is to raise spoiled kids so it’s a little tough.”