Margot Robbie competing with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Report

Insider detailed shocking revelations about Margot Robbie and Blake Lively's rivalry

August 29, 2024

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly have reportedly established themselves as major competitors of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, “It’s becoming painfully clear that you can’t be friends with Margot and Tom and also be friends with Ryan and Blake.”

They went on to address that this competition “is really forcing a lot of A-listers to pick sides.”

The insider also claimed that Margot and Blake’ rivalry dates back to the time when the Gossip Girl alum lost The Wolf of Wall Street role to the Barbie hitmaker.

“What’s underneath all of this rivalry and posturing?” the source continued.

“Most people around Margot and Tom believe this all comes from Margot beating out Blake for the star-making female lead role in The Wolf of Wall Street more than ten years ago,” the insider explains.

The confidante explained, “They were both TV stars at the time but Blake was by far the more famous of the two of them at the time and Margot’s casting was kind of a shocking coup,” adding, “After that Margot was a household name.”

“Blake had to marry Ryan Reynolds to become remotely as famous as Margot!” they remarked in conclusion.

