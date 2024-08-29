Nicki Minaj makes exciting reveal for upcoming 'Pink Friday 2' Deluxe version

 
Nicki Minaj just unveiled the released date for the deluxe version of her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2.

The Trinidadian rapper and singer took to her official Instagram to announce the date of her deluxe edition’s launch.

Revealing the date as September 13, the Barbie World hitmaker captioned a carousel of pictures, “9.13.24 #GagCityRELOADED THE DELUXE ALBUM.”

As fans raved over the pictures being behind-the-scenes from the album shoots and filming, in an edited version of the rapper’s second comment, she wrote, “Real Barbz know these are old photos & videos right??????”

Fans of the artist also gushed over her album, Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her 2010 album of the same name, where one user wrote, “I love pink Friday 2 album rollouts! Not so many music videos. Just a whole bunch of good music!”

Minaj has previously teased the extended version of the project on her official X, formerly Twitter account, along with hinting at a high-profile collaboration.

"Last night, I recorded what will probably be your favorite song on the deluxe. It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era,” she tweeted.

