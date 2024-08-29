Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes hit relationship rough patch after Montecito move

Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes are reportedly facing relationship issues.

According to sources close to the couple, Ryan and Eva are facing tension since they moved to Montecito, California from Los Angeles.

An insider recently told the Life & Style magazine that the moving decision was "pushed" by Eva, who didn't want to raise their daughters in LA.

"It was Eva who pushed for the move. She wanted to raise [daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8] outside of Los Angeles, and Ryan agreed," the source stated.

They added that the Barbie star is "restless and needs the action of a big city."

The insiders also noted that Ryan and Eva are opposite in many ways, stating, "Ryan loves adventure and Eva has become an extremely private, paranoid person. They really are opposites in almost every way."

"The family has spent hardly any time in Montecito this summer, That works well for Ryan, but it hasn’t been great for putting down roots. Eva has more control in the relationship, and the kids are the thing keeping them together," an insider added.