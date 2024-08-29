Michael Jackson's ex guard uncovers what really killed ‘King of Pop'

Michael Jackson's last bodyguard Bill Whitfield has uncovered revelations that might have played a major part in killing the 'King of Pop'.



The 50-year-old singer died on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles’s residence where he was discovered in his bed by his personal physician Conrad Murray.

In 1993, the Billie Jean was caught in controversy when he was accused of sexually abusing a child.

Later, in 2005, he was faced trial over further damaging allegations of child sexual abuse, however, the FBI failed to find any evidence of criminal conduct, and the Beat It singer was released.

Now Whitfield, who was Jackson's bodyguard in December 2006, told The Sun that he had paid close attention to the singer and his surroundings and how he interacted with his kids, and other people.

"He (Jackson) would never hurt a child. That wasn't the man I knew, said the ex-bodyguard.

"So I know those accusations were hurtful for him," he claimed, saying that he could tell that changed the Thriller singer.

However, in March 2009, the singer, whose real name was Michael Joseph Jackson, announced a series of comeback concerts This Is It residency.

For rehearsals, the Dangerous hitmaker moved to LA, which Whitfield noted "took its toll on the star -especially after the publicly played out trial."



"There were more people in his life and it became hectic," he said, adding, that he was doing a lot of rehearsing. "I could tell it was weighing on him," he added.

Just three weeks before Jackson was due to kick his residency, he died from an overdose.

Whitfield maintained that sometimes he wonders whether the singer was killed intentionally. "Do I think someone made a mistake? Yes", he said.

"But the thought that [he died] at the hands of someone intentionally, that doesn't weigh with me," he said.