Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson 'back together' but not rushing 'marriage'

August 29, 2024

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, the Cold Play frontman, are back together after taking break.

According to sources after a tough period of brief split, Johnson and Martin are back together.

An insider confirmed the US Weekly, "Chris [Martin] and Dakota [Johnson] did break up [earlier this year] just before she went on her press tour for Madame Web."

The couple, who began dating in 2017, recently took the break to reflect on their relationship.

"The space apart did them good, and when Dakota [Johnson] got back, they got back together," the source said.

Despite rumours about their split earlier this month, Johnson's representative confirmed that the two are still "happily together."

As per reports they have "been engaged for a while" but are "not in a huge rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date set just yet."

Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, has reportedly accepted the Fifty Shades of Grey actress into the family.

Paltrow has praised Johnson for her positive relationship with their children, Apple and Moses.

"It took quite some time, but eventually, Gwyneth saw how amazing Dakota treated her kids, seeing her love them with her whole heart really changed the way Gwyneth felt," an insider stated.

