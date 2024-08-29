Photo: Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum to wed in low-key ceremony: Source

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly all set to put on the wedding dress and wed beau Channing Tatum.

As fans will be aware, Zoe and Channing, who were previously friends, became enamoured with each other in 2021.

In 2023, the duo confirmed that they have already exchanged rings.

Updating fans regarding the newest development in their relationship, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Zoe is ready to walk down the aisle.

The insider kicked off the chat by saying, “They’ve both been married before,” adding, “so this wedding will be low-key.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Zoe was previously married to Karls Gusman whereas Channing Tatum wed Jenna Dewan in 2013.

“She is mostly focused on her fashion moments as a bride. Whatever she wears is bound to make headlines!” they also mentioned before concluding the chat.

This report comes after the couple mentioned the names of their favourite movies while appearing on the show, GOAT Talk.

During this conversation, they were asked about each others’ "GOAT (greatest of all time)" roles.

Channing Tatum promptly asked Zoe, "Goat Channing Tatum role?”

The 35-year-old actress responded, "Slater King in Blink Twice."

"Wait, do you agree?" Kravitz also asked to which Channing replied, "No."

"Don't think it's the best role you've ever played?" she asked, adding, "Then what is?"

"This Is the End,” the acting sensation added and was second by Zoe "That's fair," Kravitz agreed.

As for his favorite role of Zoe, Channing remarked, "You in High Fidelity is the most you that I've seen in a movie.”