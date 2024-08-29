Metallica pay 'love and respect' to fan who died during their concert

Metallica just displayed their love to a fan who passed away.

The famous Rock and Roll Hall of Famers paid tribute to one of their followers who died during their concert in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Friday, August 23.

Taking to their official social media accounts, The Unforgiven hitmakers shared a photo of the fan, penning a heartfelt message underneath.

"Friday night, August 23rd, in Edmonton we lost a Metallica family member at the show,” the band members wrote.

They continued, "He died due to health conditions. Leaving the earthly body and onto the next adventure. Very sad when death happens, but we’re touched that he spent some of his final, hopefully joyful, time with us.”

"Our condolences to the family and friends of Lorne ‘Viking.’ With Love and Respect, Metallica," the Fade to Black singers, concluded.

In the comments sections, many people raved over how open-heartedly Metallica owned their fans, amongst whom, the American heavy metal guitarist, Christopher Caffery, wrote:

“I love how you showed the respect to him as a “family” member. I’ve always felt that way about not only the Savatage Legion but all metal fans. We all live our lives together as one big family. Directly and indirectly through the music and the fans. As the band also said my condolences to his family and close friends. RIP Lorne!”