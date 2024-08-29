Angelina Jolie reveals how filming 'Maria' gave her 'time to grow'

Angelina Jolie just discussed how her film, Maria, helped her overcome nerves and "grow" as an actress.

The Oscar winning actress gave more insights into the upcoming project where she portrayed the character of the legendary opera star, Maria Callas.

As the press conference proceeded at the Venice Film Festival, on Thursday, August 29, Jolie got candid about her preparations for the role she played.

She confessed about having her fair share of nerves but was able to handle it because of her family, particularly her sons.

"I was terribly nervous; I spent almost seven months training," the 49-year-old actress stated, adding, “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky."

The Maleficent star further noted, "And [director Pablo Larraín], in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala. So he gave me time to grow. I was frightened to live up to [Callas].”

When asked what her favourite karaoke songs were, she expressed how filming Maria, turned her around, answering, "I didn't sing before this [movie] so I haven't done karaoke, but now maybe I have a few!"