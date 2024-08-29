 
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'

Winona Ryder starred as Lydia Deetz in the 1988 movie, 'Beetlejuice'

August 29, 2024

Winona Ryder just recalled how filming Beetlejuice affected her life.

Walking down the bitter-sweet memory lane, she had a conversation with Esquire UK, that was published on August 29, where she discussed the reaction her high school gave after she starred in the famous 1988 movie.

“I remember thinking that it was going to, like, change my status, and it made it worse,” the actress, who portrayed the character of Lydia Deetz, told the outlet.

She recalled the bullying she faced at her school, adding, “They were like, ‘You’re a witch! You’re a freak!’ It amplified it. I was like, ‘But I’m in a movie!’”

Ryder, who had turned 16 when the movie, Beetlejuice was released, also recalled how she was actually “very much” like her character Lydia at the time in real life.

“They didn’t have to do much with me,” she said, adding, “My brother found a picture of me taken like a month before that audition. I’d dyed my hair blue-black, I had these crazy short bangs, and I dressed in black.”

