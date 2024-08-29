Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business'

Ben Affleck will not accept hearsay around his private life, an insider claims.

Soon after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, rumours started to spread that Ben Affleck was seeing Kick Kennedy. Now, reports say he did not give much attention to the uproar.



Explaining the Oscar winner's reaction, the source said, “The word is Ben and Kick have been spending time together and getting to know each other. Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business."

"He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

On the contrary, his estranged wife infuriated as her private life continues to create headlines.

“But J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire. She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.”

The drama was kicked off after the duo was seen at multiple hotspots, hanging out.

Soon after sources close to Ben quashed the speculations of any romantic links with Kick, stressing they were just friends.

However, the rumours refused to die. Adding fuel to the fire, another insider revealed Ben has no plan to say monk after post-marriage.

“He and J. Lo have been separated for nearly six months. He’s not going to live like a monk forever,” the bird chirped.