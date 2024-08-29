 
Geo News

Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set

Emma Watson starred as Hermione Granger in all the 'Harry Potter' movies

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Emma Watson recalls the most horrible thing on Harry Potter set
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set

Emma Watson recalled she might not have had a blast all the time during the filming of the famous Harry Potter films.

One particular and rather popular scene, as what Watson describes as “incest” was the part where her character (Hermione Granger) confesses her feelings for Ron Weasley (portrayed by Rupert Grint) and the two eventually lock lips in the movie, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

She admitted that the "incest" scene in Harry Potter made her feel like she "couldn't keep going" to film that part.

Despite Watson’s character establishing her credibility in the industry, it has been quite common how, she does not look back on the aforementioned experience fondly.

In a conversation on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, the Little Women star recalled how this part “was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do.”

"Not because Rupert isn’t lovely - and there are millions of girls out there who would probably chop their left arm off to kiss him - but it just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it,” she stated.

Angelina Jolie reveals how filming 'Maria' gave her 'time to grow'
Angelina Jolie reveals how filming 'Maria' gave her 'time to grow'
Naomie Harris makes rare confession about 'James Bond movie'
Naomie Harris makes rare confession about 'James Bond movie'
Metallica pay 'love and respect' to fan who died during their concert
Metallica pay 'love and respect' to fan who died during their concert
King Charles, royal family receive bad news after Harry-Meghan show
King Charles, royal family receive bad news after Harry-Meghan show
Kate Middleton's increased outings suggest positive cancer recovery: Source video
Kate Middleton's increased outings suggest positive cancer recovery: Source
Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez 'spoiled' kids: Report video
Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez 'spoiled' kids: Report
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum to wed in low-key ceremony: Source
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum to wed in low-key ceremony: Source
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson 'back together' but not rushing 'marriage'
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson 'back together' but not rushing 'marriage'