Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set

Emma Watson recalled she might not have had a blast all the time during the filming of the famous Harry Potter films.

One particular and rather popular scene, as what Watson describes as “incest” was the part where her character (Hermione Granger) confesses her feelings for Ron Weasley (portrayed by Rupert Grint) and the two eventually lock lips in the movie, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

She admitted that the "incest" scene in Harry Potter made her feel like she "couldn't keep going" to film that part.

Despite Watson’s character establishing her credibility in the industry, it has been quite common how, she does not look back on the aforementioned experience fondly.

In a conversation on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, the Little Women star recalled how this part “was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do.”

"Not because Rupert isn’t lovely - and there are millions of girls out there who would probably chop their left arm off to kiss him - but it just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it,” she stated.