 
Geo News

Meghan Markle gives step by step guide to cool down ‘anger'

Meghan Markle talks about claiming her nerves amid sheer anger

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Meghan Markle once gave out grey key strategy to fight anger.

The Duchess of Sussex, who famously ran her women-based podcast titled ‘Archetypes’ in 2023, revealed her mantra to fight aggression in one of the episodes titled ‘Breaking down the Bimbo.’

Speaking to American socialite Paris Hilton, Meghan said: “Whether you’re exercising or meditating, you’re sometimes asked to picture a person that makes you angry. 

“You think about them, you get it all out, and then you’re asked to think about them as a 6-year-old child. Can you forgive them? That ’s how I contextually approach that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also revealed that she was always downplayed in school based on her looks.

The Duchess added: “I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgement about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgement. 

“But I also didn’t grow up pretty.”

She continued: “I grew up as the smart one” she added: “Ultimately, I told her, ‘I’m really sorry that I judged you.’ I wanted her to be safe and comfortable.”

Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them
Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set
Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business' video
Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business'
Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source
Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source
Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation
Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'