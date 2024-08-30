Meghan Markle gives step by step guide to cool down ‘anger'

Meghan Markle once gave out grey key strategy to fight anger.



The Duchess of Sussex, who famously ran her women-based podcast titled ‘Archetypes’ in 2023, revealed her mantra to fight aggression in one of the episodes titled ‘Breaking down the Bimbo.’

Speaking to American socialite Paris Hilton, Meghan said: “Whether you’re exercising or meditating, you’re sometimes asked to picture a person that makes you angry.

“You think about them, you get it all out, and then you’re asked to think about them as a 6-year-old child. Can you forgive them? That ’s how I contextually approach that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also revealed that she was always downplayed in school based on her looks.

The Duchess added: “I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgement about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgement.

“But I also didn’t grow up pretty.”

She continued: “I grew up as the smart one” she added: “Ultimately, I told her, ‘I’m really sorry that I judged you.’ I wanted her to be safe and comfortable.”