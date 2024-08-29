 
Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them

Brooke Shields has two daughters, 21-yea-old Rowan and 18-year-old Grier

August 29, 2024

Brooke Shields' daughters Rowan and Grier just expressed what they have on their minds when it comes to being a nepo baby.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 21 and 18-year-old respectively, expressed how it is like to have a mom who is famous.

“My mom says I can get you in a room but I can’t get you to stay there,” Grier Henchy, who is a college freshman and began modelling, scoring a contract with Tommy Hilfiger, told the outlet.

“People have referred to me by that term a bajillion times,” she noted, referring to the title of nepo baby.

Grier continued, “It doesn't really affect me because they are sitting behind a screen commenting on my social media [but] it hurts my feelings. Obviously wanting to model and having a mom that models, helps, but also if I get there and they hate the way I look, they’re not going to ask me to come back.”

“Having a famous mom can only get you so far,” she continues. “If I sucked at my job, I’d be fired. If Rowan sucked at her job, she’d be fired. You have to be good at what you’re doing to keep the job,” she concluded.

