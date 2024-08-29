Prince William wants no confrontation with Harry in NYC

Prince William is seemingly trying hard to avoid an interaction with Prince Harry during their upcoming US visit.



The Prince of Wales is set to attend the Earthshot Prize Summit in New York next month as Harry, who already lives in California, is expected to arrive for his engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.

While the brothers are expected to be in the same city, it is reported that William is least interested in seeing his younger sibling.

Writing on X, Royal expert Rebecca English said: "Regarding speculation regarding whether Prince William and Prince Harry will be in New York at the same time next month, the Prince of Wales isn't going to the @EarthshotPrize event and had never planned to (I was told this back in July when the event was announced).

She then added: “For what it is worth, Prince William went last year, but not the year before. It really depends on his diary and commitments year to year."

This comes as Harry, who set the record with his best selling non-fiction book, secretly regrets turning on his family with bombshell revelations.

Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "He has decided to stay shtum is indicative of the cold war which persists within the Royal Family. On the eve of his 40th birthday, there is little sign of a reconciliation. The uncomfortable stalemate persists. My hunch is that deep down Harry regrets some of what he has written, but like so many men, he is way too proud to admit it."