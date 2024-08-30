 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Venice encounter restricted by bosses

The exes are attending the international film festival in Venice for their upcoming movies world premiere

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Venice made sure Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt wont run in
Venice made sure Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt won't run in

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are joining the 2024 Venice Film Festival but will stay away as much as possible.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the event artistic director, Alberto Barbera revealed the schedule assigned to Jolie and Pitt’s film, premiering at the film festival.

Barbera said that they made sure Jolie and Pitt remain apart as the premier of their respective movies, Maria and Wolf, are scheduled separately.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival]," he told the outlet.

He went on to say, “Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.”

"There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 and the Eternals actress filed for divorce two years later.

The exes are parents to Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Knox, and Vivienne.

Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them
Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set
Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business' video
Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business'
Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source
Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source
Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation
Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'