Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Venice encounter restricted by bosses

Venice made sure Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt won't run in

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are joining the 2024 Venice Film Festival but will stay away as much as possible.



In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the event artistic director, Alberto Barbera revealed the schedule assigned to Jolie and Pitt’s film, premiering at the film festival.

Barbera said that they made sure Jolie and Pitt remain apart as the premier of their respective movies, Maria and Wolf, are scheduled separately.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival]," he told the outlet.

He went on to say, “Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.”

"There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 and the Eternals actress filed for divorce two years later.

The exes are parents to Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Knox, and Vivienne.