Prince Harry takes secret flight to UK, meets William for ‘family'

Prince William and Prince Harry secretly crossed paths with each other in UK this week.



The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex reportedly met each other at their uncle’s funeral.

Harry ,39, flew all the way from the US to join his brother, 42, at the service for Lord Robert Fellowes.

A local in Snettisham, Norfolk, said: “We never saw them speak to each other and they kept their distance.”

Meanwhile, a close family member tells The Sun that they “very happy to confirm both princes were there”.

They said: “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”

Another local said: “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

