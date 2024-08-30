Prince Harry branded a walking ‘red flag' with latest move

Prince Harry’s has been branded a ‘red flag’ in a latest swipe by British correspondents.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to release the paperback version of his memoir ‘Spare’ next month, is called out for clashing the date with King Charles’ visit to Samoa.

Cameron Walker and the Digital Royal Editor, Svar Nanan-Sen tells GB News: "Well, we're going to get a paperback version, you lucky devils out there, being released on October 22.

"Now, a red flag for me - when I saw the release date of this, slap bang in the middle of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, we know King Charles is going to be there."

Cameron continued: "Is this whole thing going to distract from CHOGM or King Charles's work there?”

"I suspect not as much as it was going to, because we now know there's going to be no new information within that book that wasn't published in the hardback version.

Svar then questioned: “So does this suggest that Prince Harry really does want to get away from criticising the Royal Family or complaining about his life as a working royal?"

Svar added: "It's interesting. It does look like an olive branch by the fact that there will be no more new information coming out of Spare.