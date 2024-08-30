 
Geo News

Prince William has no ‘soft corner' for Harry due to wife Kate Middleton

Prince William does not have a soft spot for Prince Harry after Kate Middleton humiliation

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Prince William is reportedly serious about not letting Prince Harry back into the Royal clan.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently first in line to the throne as King Charles battles cancer, does not want his future to involve Harry.

Royal expert Michael Cole reveals that William is ‘adamant’ on blocking Harry and there is no room in his heart for “softening" of William's approach to Harry, who has done "the unthinkable".

"What [men] cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with," Mr Cole told GB News America. "Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticised."

It is also reported that Williams believes his younger brother has done the ‘unthinkable’ by insulting his blood.

One friend told the Sunday Times: "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad", while another added that Harry rarely comes up in conversation with William and explained: "This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father."

