'Friends' cast plans to protect Matthew Perry legacy

Matthew Perry’s honour and legacy will forever be preserved by his friends.

As the death trial of Matthew Perry commences, damaging details are unfolding about the late star. However, his Friends co-stars are firm to defend his legacy at all costs.



“Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney, Matt, and David are in constant communication right now. This brings up so much sadness and anger,” the source shares.

“They’re grieving all over again and uniting to support each other through it. Like everyone else, they’re absolutely disgusted by the way he was exploited, and they’re obviously devastated," they spilled.

"But at the same time, it’s really strengthened their resolve to get together and help out and do whatever they can to keep the positive side of his legacy intact.”

Moreover, the insider reveals the cast is planning to honour Matthew through a special program after the end of his case.

“Once the trial is over, they would like to do some sort of Matthew Perry special, something to really honor his life and the bright spark he was so that the ugliness of his final days isn’t the lasting impression," they spilled to In Touch.

"They feel it’s what his legacy deserves. Of course, that will be down the road, and with full input from his family, but for now, the priority is getting through this trial and putting these monsters behind bars.”

On Oct 28, Matthew died at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home reportedly through drowning in a tub.