 
Geo News

Prince William, Prince Harry rift continues amid uncle's funeral

Reports say Prince William and Prince Harry shun each other during joint appearance

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Prince William, Prince Harry rift continues amid uncles funeral
Prince William, Prince Harry rift continues amid uncle's funeral

The royal rift was reportedly on full display at Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle Lord Robert Fellowes's funeral on Wednesay.

Reports say the joint appearance of the royal brothers ended up in avoidance of each other. 

Lord Fellowes was the brother-in-law of the late Princess Diana, as his service was held at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Aug. 28

To attend the event, the Duke of Sussex came from the U.S. and joined his brother to pay his regards.

Given the alleged bad blood between them, the on-ground spies told The Sun, "They arrived very discreetly," adding, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

However, a source close to the family said they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there."

Reportedly, the cause of the coldness between William and Harry was the latter's bombshell book, where he made startling claims about the family, which, in return, frustrated the next-in-line king to a great degree.

Blake Lively's family members defend her amid 'It Ends With Us' drama video
Blake Lively's family members defend her amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Meghan Markle receives bitter nickname from Royal courtiers: Author video
Meghan Markle receives bitter nickname from Royal courtiers: Author
Kanye West 'loves to devalue' wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West 'loves to devalue' wife Bianca Censori
Naomi Watts mourns loss of key family member: 'Miss you'
Naomi Watts mourns loss of key family member: 'Miss you'
Prince Harry branded a walking ‘red flag' with latest move video
Prince Harry branded a walking ‘red flag' with latest move
Cardi B slams fans for not getting her 'joke'
Cardi B slams fans for not getting her 'joke'
Kim Kardashian gives insights into final BTS video with North
Kim Kardashian gives insights into final BTS video with North
Chris Martin surprises Dublin crowd with street performance
Chris Martin surprises Dublin crowd with street performance