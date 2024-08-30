Prince William, Prince Harry rift continues amid uncle's funeral

The royal rift was reportedly on full display at Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle Lord Robert Fellowes's funeral on Wednesay.



Reports say the joint appearance of the royal brothers ended up in avoidance of each other.

Lord Fellowes was the brother-in-law of the late Princess Diana, as his service was held at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Aug. 28

To attend the event, the Duke of Sussex came from the U.S. and joined his brother to pay his regards.

Given the alleged bad blood between them, the on-ground spies told The Sun, "They arrived very discreetly," adding, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

However, a source close to the family said they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there."

Reportedly, the cause of the coldness between William and Harry was the latter's bombshell book, where he made startling claims about the family, which, in return, frustrated the next-in-line king to a great degree.