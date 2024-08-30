Kim Kardashian gives insights into final BTS video with North

August 30, 2024
Kim Kardashian shared an inside look with her followers to show filming of her TikTok videos with her daughter North West.
The 43-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram account on Thursday and posted a series of photos of herself with her eldest daughter.
The adorable snaps feature behind-the-scenes look of Kim and North as they get ready to film a reel for their joint account on social media titled @kimandnorth
Their video posted on the mother-daughter joint account on August 14 has crossed more than 9 million views.
"I might enjoy the forced tik tok dances a litttttttle bit (wink emoji)," Kardashian captioned her post.
In the snaps, Kim can be seen donning a yellow leather top paired with brown suede flared jeans.
While North sported a grey sweater over a white button-down shirt teamed up with camouflage shorts.
It is pertinent to mention that alongside North, Kim is also mother to Chicago, Saint, and Psalm whom she shares with ex-husband Kante West.