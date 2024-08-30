Kanye West 'loves to devalue' wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is known for his wild antics, and the latest report throws a light on how he is controlling his wife Bianca Censori's life.



“It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that," the source said.

Ye is also said to be in total charge of the Yeezy architect's outfits, which frequently attracted intense criticism.

“Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

Insiders tell In Touch the details to which the Power hitmaker goes was simply startling as he spends "hours deliberating over every item of clothing and critiques her body and how it looks right down to her private parts, it’s so demeaning and he clearly loves to debate her.”

Kanye and Bianca exchanged vows in December 2022. But, since then, their marriage has been under the scanner due to their shocking controversies.