Blake Lively’s family members defend her amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson has stepped in to defend her amid It Ends With Us ongoing controversies



The husband of Lively's sister, Robyn Lively took to his official Instagram account and marked the the Gossip Girl alum’s birthday earlier this week.

However, one commenter said in the comment section of the post that it was "disappointing" that Blake appeared to be "promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for any victims."

In response, The High School Musical actor wrote, "I’m really sorry you feel that way. I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet."

Johnson went on to say, "Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her."

"The message is in the book. And in the movie. Not in short clips / interviews. She is the reason the message / this movie/ is getting out. Were mistakes made? Yes. I make mistakes in life. But they aren’t under a microscope. Anyway, I respect your views. I got nothing but love for you,” the brother-in-law further added.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively played the role of Lily Bloom in the movie based on Colleen Hoover's novel under the same name.

Multiple outlets have reported that there has been an alleged rift between Lively and the film's director, Justin Baldoni, who also played the role of Ryle.