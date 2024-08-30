Angelina Jolie tears up after receiving surprising applaud from audience

Angelina Jolie broke into tears after receiving an eight-minute standing ovation at the premiere of her biopic Maria at Venice Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.



The Changeling star seemed emotional and was caught wiping away tears after the audience at Sala Grande stood up to applaud her.

In another touching display, the actress momentarily covered her mouth with her hand.

According to Daily Mail, the 49-year-old was captured being escorted down the stairs by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, as the crowd continued to clap for her.

On Thursday, Jolie spoke about the project during a press conference, before the screening, and revealed that she spent almost seven months while preparing for the demanding role.

Before entering Sala Grande she also shared a tender moment while meeting a bed-ridden fan with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

It is worth mentioning that the actress knelt down and spoke with her supporter, sweetly placing her hand on his shoulder, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the star, who is currently caught under brutal divorce from Brad Pitt, made a red carpet appearance ahead of the film's first official screening at the annual ceremony.