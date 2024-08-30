Taylor Swift's interest in football revealed amid romance with Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes made a shocking revelation about Taylor Swift’s take on Kansas City Chiefs amid her romance with Travis Kelce.

The pop superstar has been spotted enjoying a whirlwind summer of success after taking her wildly popular Eras Tour to Europe.

However, between countless sold-out shows, the songstress has still managed to find time for football.

After taking a front row seat to multiple Chiefs games during her relationship with a three-time Super Bowl winner, it appeared that Swift has learnt a thing or two about the gridiron.

According to Daily Mail, Patrick Mahomes, the chiefs' quarterback and close friend of Kelce, shared that Swift has impressed him with her football knowledge, to the point where Kansas City could be dipping into the Taylor Swift playbook.

In regards to this, Mahomes stated during an interview with NFL on NBC, “She's really interested in football. She asks lots of questions. She's already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

It is worth mentioning that the Anti-Hero hitmaker has already had a positive impact on the reigning Super Bowl champions and the NFL.

Furthermore, the 14-time Grammy award winner attended 13 games to cheer on her NFL boyfriend during the Chiefs' journey to Las Vegas last season, while she was accompanied by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.