Barry Keoghan joins Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders'

Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of the Netflix forthcoming movie, Peaky Blinders.



The 35-year-old actor is set to star alongside original cast member Cillian Murphy in the Tom Harper-directed film as Deadline reported.

Previously in July, the outlet revealed that the Dune and Mission: Impossible star, Rebecca Ferguson is also onboard in the upcoming movie.

Keoghan, who won the BAFTA award in the Best Supporting Actor category for 2022 hit The Banshees of Inisherin, starred in Saltburn in 2023 and received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for his role in Emerald Fennell’s movie.

Further details about the role of Keoghan and Ferguson are being kept under wraps.

The movie will witness the return of the iconic role of Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a war hero-turned-gangster.

Moreover, the screenplay of Peaky Blinder is written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight.

Meanwhile, Knight will also produce the film alongside Caryn Mandabach, Guy Heeley and Murphy.

Additionally, plot details have not been revealed yet but Knight told the outlet that it would be set during World War II.

The filming of the movie is set to begin this year.