Naomi Watts' kids proudly support father Liev Schreiber amid film's premiere

Naomi Watts' son Sasha and child Kai proudly supported their father Liev Schreiber at the New York premiere of his film Across The River And Into The Trees.

According to Daily Mail, Liev was also accompanied to the screening by his wife Taylor Neisen with whom he shares his one-year-old daughter Hazel.

As far as the film is concerned, Across The River And Into The Trees is based on a 1950 Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name and it was set in Italy as World War II drew to its conclusion.

During his latest public appearance in support of the film, Liev was surrounded by his wife and children, as per the outlet.

The Ray Donovan heartthrob stepped out in black while allowing a distinguished touch of silver scruff.

Meanwhile, Taylor modeled a flowing midnight blue dress decorated with frilly accents, and accessorized with a brown handbag and a set of mahogany shoes.

It is worth mentioning that Sasha matched his father in an all-black outfit, while Kai arrived at the event in a cream gown with floral embroidery.

In regards to this, Schreiber took to Instagram to repost a Story of his daughter and son posing during the premiere night.

In his new movie, Liev is said to play terminally ill U.S. serviceman Colonel Richard Cantwell, who falls in love with an 18-year-old Italian contessa called Renata.

Moreover, Renata is played by Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, who was previously seen on the HBO mini-series The Undoing with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman.

As per the publication, the film premiered at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho in 2022 and is finally slated to receive a limited theatrical release this Friday.

Furthermore, Naomi, who shares a famously amicable co-parenting relationship with Liev, previously revealed that Sasha and Kai have developed an interest in acting.