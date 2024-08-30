 
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince William, Harry's reunion in New York

Prince Harry and William are currently not on speaking terms following duke's claims in his memoir Spare

August 30, 2024

Royal expert Rebecca English has made shocking claims about Prince William and Harry’s reunion in New York next month.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Rebecca claimed, “Re speculation regarding whether Prince William and Prince Harry will be in New York at the same time next month, the Prince of Wales isn’t going to the Earthshot Prize event.”

She went on to claim that the future king had never planned to visit New York and she was informed about it in July,

“I was told this back in July when the event was announced,” Rebecca added.

The royal expert further added, “For what it is worth, Prince William went last year, but not the year before. It really depends on his diary and commitments year to year.”

The fresh claims came amid reports that Prince William was due to host the summit while Harry will be in New York at the same time for a packed solo trip next month.

