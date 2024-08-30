JLo's BFF Leah Remini ends marriage with Angelo Pagan after 21 years

Leah Remini is parting ways with her husband Angelo Pagán a week after her on-and-off best friend Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.



The actress, 54, first met Pagán, 56, in 1996 when he was performing at El Floridita, a Cuban club and restaurant in Los Angeles, People reported.

The couple later wed in 2003 and welcomed a daughter, Sofia Bella, a year later.

"For me, it was love at first sight," Remini recalled during a 2010 interview for Redbook magazine.

Now fast forward 28 years, Remini has formally announced their divorce in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the Thursday announcement began.

Remini shared that as hard as divorce is, the two are approaching this with a positive outlook.

"We are proud of how we have worked through this together," the caption read which went with a recent and an old picture of the couple.

While they figure out their 'new normal,' she said they will continue 'celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.'



The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath star also went into the details of what prompted them to pull the plug after 28 years of commitment.

"So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.

"Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different,” the actress further justified.

Remini and Pagán said they wanted to be 'as transparent as we can be' since they shared their marriage 'so publicly' on TV over the years.

Remini last discussed the ups and downs in her marriage in a 2021 interview—the same year Lopez married Affleck despite Remini’s advice against it.



The two close friends disconnected with Lopez also uninviting Remini from her wedding but reconnected as Lopez and Affleck’s marriage fell apart.

The two went back to being close friends during Lopez’s separation, eventually giving Lopez the strength to formally file for divorce from Affleck.

On a concluding note, Remini said she and her now-former partner will 'keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.'



Pagán also has three sons Angelo Jr., Alex and Nico from a previous relationship.