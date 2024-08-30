Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid engaged to longtime beau after 6 years

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid is said to become a bride to her longtime boyfriend very soon.

According to People, the model and reality TV star and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are engaged.

In regards to this, Hadid told the publication that Jingoli proposed her while the couple was in Holland two years ago.

Furthermore, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum got featured in the latest issue of Architectural Digest, where Jingoli is referred to as her fiancé.

It is worth mentioning that the two met in Pennsylvania in 2017, shortly after Hadid moved there and purchased a farm.

During an interview in 2018 with the outlet, Hadid recalled meeting her now-fiancé after she took some time off from dating to focus on herself after her divorce from David Foster.

In this regard, Yolanda stated, “I really started focusing. I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Hadid, who has lived with chronic Lyme disease since 2012, said that Jingoli being "cute" wasn't the only reason she fell for him.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary the following year when Hadid said in a loving Instagram tribute that Jingoli was a dream come true.