Prince Harry wants to please Meghan Markle with THIS move: 'William will be furious'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to reports that the California-based royal couple are 'desperate' for a reconciliation with the royal family.



Royal expert Richard Eden, citing sources, reported for the Daily Mail: "There is no doubt that Harry wants to patch things up with the King. His father’s cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency."

He also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “My 'significant' revelation that proves what Palace sources have been telling me: Prince Harry and Meghan are 'desperate' for a reconciliation with the Royal Family.”

Commenting on it, Angela dubbed this “Too dangerous.”

“Both will make huge demands. Could sell conversations. William will be furious. Meghan may try to override Catherine,” the royal expert further said.

Angela went on to claim, “It won't be cosy both are now selfish and unkind. Meghan hates UK. Describes herself as 'global'. Harry wants to please Meghan. It's to boost popularity.”