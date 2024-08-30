Tom Hanks makes rare comment on AI, warns fans about ads using his 'likeness'

Tom Hanks opened up about his opinion on artificial intelligence as he warned fans about advertisements appearing to feature his likeness but they are not actually him.

The 68-year-old Oscar winner shared his thoughts on viral commercials selling “miracle cures and wonder drugs."

In regards to this, the actor claimed in an Instagram post that the ads created his "likeness" by using AI technology without his permission.

The star’s message read as, “There are multiple ads on the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice to promote miracle cures and wonder drugs. These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently, and through AI.”



Hanks clarified by admitting, “I have nothing to do with these posts, the products, the treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures.”

Furthermore, Tom emphasized that he exclusively collaborated with his “board-certified doctor” for the management of his type 2 diabetes as he concluded by exclaiming, “DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY.”

It is worth mentioning that the post came nearly a year after Tom issued a similar warning to fans about a fake dental ad that misused his likeness, as per Daily Mail.

Additionally, the Hollywood star has also previously commented on the use of AI in the entertainment industry.

In this regard, during British comedian Adam Buxton's podcast in May 2023, the filmmaker stated, “We saw this coming. We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billion fold since then, and we see it everywhere.”