Gwyneth Paltrow surprises fans with latest move

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest move is a treat for fans as the actress will soon be seen in a new film directed by Josh Safdie.



The Hello Magazine reported that the 51-year-old-actress, who was last seen in 2019's The Politician, will make her comeback in a Timothee Chalamet starrer.

Besides Paltrow and Chalamet, film titled as Marty Supreme, also stars Musto Pelinkovicci. However, details about additional cast have been kept under the wraps.

The plot of the movie is said be inspired by pro ping pong player Marty Reisman (1930-2012), in which the Call Me By Your Name actor will play the role of Reisman. However it's not necessarily that the movie will be a biopic.

Paltrow comeback marks her return during her "official entry into empty-nester status".

The A Perfect Murder actress’ son Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, is soon starting his first year at Brown University in Rhode Island this fall.

While the former couple's eldest daughter Apple is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Paltrow is best known for her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare in Love, Sliding Doors, Emma, Se7en, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Proof and The Royal Tenenbaums, according to Variety.

