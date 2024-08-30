Julianne Hough makes 'beautiful' revelation about her sexual orientation

Julianne Hough opened up about her sexual orientation, five years after she revealed she's “not straight.”

While appearing on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast this week, the Dancing With The Stars alum denied to put a label on herself as she spoke about being attracted to “people.”

During the conversation, she also recalled how “empowering” it felt to “come out” publicly in 2019.

In this regard, Hough began at length by admitting, “Coming out is one of the most vulnerable and empowering things that you can do. I think for me, it was very much like, it's not about being straight or gay or bi or queer.”

As per Daily Mail, the American dancer explained, “It's more about, I think I'm just learning like what love is and I love people and I don't know what I'm attracted to, but I choose you.”

Additionally, Hough admitted that she's just now “learning” about her own sexual orientation at the age of 36.

It is worth mentioning that the actress also stated that she has started to see people, their hearts, their beauty and their essence and she called it a “beautiful revelation.”

According to the outlet, Hough first opened up about her identity in a candid 2019 interview with Women's Health by confessing to her then-husband Brooks Laich, that she is “not straight.”