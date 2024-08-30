Marvel teases first look of 'Thunderbolts' amid 85th birthday celebration

Marvel turned a new page with some major upcoming projects as the company celebrates its milestone 85th birthday.



In regards to this, a new promo spot Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel featured a voiceover from the late Stan Lee and several MCU stars, along with a glimpse of Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World and Daredevil: Born Again.

In a short clip from Thunderbolts, which is set to premiere on May 2, 2025 in IMAX, elevator door opened to reveal the titular team of antiheroes, including Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and U.S. Agent.

Furthermore, another brief shot showed Charlie Cox reprise his role as a glowing-eyed Matt Murdock, known as Daredevil in Born Again, which will premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.

Additionally, he previously played the blind attorney in Netflix‘s Daredevil and The Defenders before bringing the character into the MCU with the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It is worth mentioning that the spot ends with a scene from Captain America: Brave New World, that showed a presidential podium in front of the White House as Harrison Ford‘s Red Hulk arose from the ground and aptly Hulks out. The movie will be premiering on February 14, 2025 in IMAX.

Throughout the spot the text read, “It began as an experiment to create an epic narrative that would become a universe of storytelling. For 85 years, our stories have connected us. We’ve only just begun.”

During a voiceover from Lee, he explained, “I’ve always tried to do stories that the characters have human qualities anybody can relate to. … And of course, I can’t leave without saying, ‘Excelsior!'”

It is pertinent to mention that the promo came amid the MCU’s Phase Five, which included the previous mentioned titles, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Moreover, the latest phase also included the shows Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, Season 2 of What If…?, Echo, Agatha All Along, Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Ironheart.