Jack White threatens legal action against Trump campaign for using 'White Stripes' song

Jack White, the frontman of White Stripes, has threatened to take legal action against former President Donald Trump's campaign team over the “unauthorized” use of his rock band's song.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 49-year-old vocalist shared a clip of Donald boarding a plane to the tune of his band’s iconic song Seven Nation Army.

"Oh... Don't even think about using my music you fascists,” Jack criticized Donald. "Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.”



He continued, “And as long as I'm here, a double f--- you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum.”



“You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore,” Jack added.

The Baby Come Back hitmaker also slammed the Republican presidential candidate "for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."