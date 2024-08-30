Chappell Roan reveals 'heartbreaking' news about European shows

Chappell Roan announces 'heartbreaking' news about European shows

Chappell Roan has announced that she is feeling "heartbroken" about her two European shows.



The 26-year-old singer recently announced on X (formally known as Twitter) that she has cancelled her upcoming European shows scheduled in Amsterdam and Paris.

The Pink Pony Club singer, whose real name Kayleigh Amstutz, had to cancel the show due to "scheduling conflicts".

The “scrapped show” was due to be performed in Paris on September 3, 2024, and Amsterdam the following day.

Meanwhile, Roan’s upcoming show in Berlin, originally scheduled for Saturday (August 30), will now take place on September 23.

Her upcoming U.K. shows dates will take place in same month, with her shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, and London still going ahead as planned between September 13 and 21.

The cancellation comes weeks after the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker announced that she had cancelled Lollapalooza Berlin and Superbloom in Munich, which take place next month.

It is being speculated by the fans that the musician has cancelled the European shows to prepare for her upcoming live performance at the MTV VMAs, which is scheduled to take place in New York City on September 11.