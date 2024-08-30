 
John Cena shares his thoughts on becoming 'parent'

John Cena addressed his previous statement whether he wants to become a father

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

John Cena shares his thoughts on becoming 'parent'

John Cena got candid about his family planning and revealed his desire of having children.

The 47-year-old actor, who is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, recently appeared in a podcast Club Shay Shay where he shared that he “doesn't think he will ever be personally ready" to be a father.

The Freelance actor, while talking about it, said, “I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment that it takes.”

“As somebody who’s driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity,” he said, adding, “But I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time [needed] to be a great parent.”

The Argylle star maintained, “I want to live life for all it is. I still have a lot to do.”

The wrestler-turned-actor clarified that he has “a lot he wants to do with his own life and admitted he doesn't see having children in his future as a result.”

Last month, Cena announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.

