Here's why Brooke Shields' daughter couldn't sit through her documentary ‘Pretty Baby'

Brooke Shields shares daughters Rowan and Grier with Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields’ youngest daughter Grier, 18, was left disturbed when she found out her mother was sexually harassed during her 20s.

Grier didn’t know about the abuse until she watched the documentary Pretty Baby in 2023, while Brooke’s oldest daughter Rowan, 21, knew about it.

The doc followed Brooke’s journey as she became world famous for her beauty. It also features her six-decade-long career. In the doc, the actress revealed that she was sexually assaulted in her early 20s by a powerful Hollywood figure. However, she opted out of naming the person.

“I didn’t prepare her,” The Blue Lagoon star told People. “It was a miscommunication. I had explained it was an exploration of sexualization of women in my industry but I was naively thinking that because we had such a solid, healthy, fairly normal existence and I’m not completely damaged that she would say, ‘Wow you’ve come through a lot but look where we are today.’”

Grier opened up about the shock, saying, “I was learning about things the same time that the world was and I just took it more deeply and personally. I couldn't even get through it.”

Brooke added: “I told her 'but there’s a happy ending' and she said, ‘I will never be okay with thinking something bad happened to you.’”

“She ended up missing the happy part. She felt helpless, and just as a mom, we make mistakes and sometimes we make assumptions,” the Mother of the Bride star said.

Brooke shares both daughters with her comedy writer husband Chris Henchy.