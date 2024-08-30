Photo: Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'intense' skincare routine: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly follows an intensive beauty care regime to maintain her skin’s freshness.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Friends veteran “puts a huge amount of time and effort into taking care of her skin.”

“She has a routine morning and night that takes a good 30 minutes to complete with all sorts of expensive creams and serums that she’s found in her travels around the world,” they also shared.

The source also mentioned that the acting sensation follows skincare trends and has become a fan of the Korean skincare regime.

“She jumped on the Korean beauty bandwagon way before it was popular and discovered all the best stuff,” the source continued.

“She’s a huge believer in prevention, so as basic as it sounds, sunscreen is part of her routine, and she applies it head-to-toe every hour, on the hour, even when she isn’t leaving the house, because she’s convinced the blue light from the computer and TV is just as damaging,” the confidante explained.

In conclusion, they mentioned, “She also has an infrared sauna she goes into religiously at home to help with her overall health and skin rejuvenation.”