 
Geo News

Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'intense' skincare routine: Source

Insider dished details about Jennifer Aniston's skincare routine

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Photo: Inside Jennifer Anistons intense skincare routine: Source
Photo: Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'intense' skincare routine: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly follows an intensive beauty care regime to maintain her skin’s freshness.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Friends veteran “puts a huge amount of time and effort into taking care of her skin.”

“She has a routine morning and night that takes a good 30 minutes to complete with all sorts of expensive creams and serums that she’s found in her travels around the world,” they also shared.

The source also mentioned that the acting sensation follows skincare trends and has become a fan of the Korean skincare regime.

“She jumped on the Korean beauty bandwagon way before it was popular and discovered all the best stuff,” the source continued.

“She’s a huge believer in prevention, so as basic as it sounds, sunscreen is part of her routine, and she applies it head-to-toe every hour, on the hour, even when she isn’t leaving the house, because she’s convinced the blue light from the computer and TV is just as damaging,” the confidante explained.

In conclusion, they mentioned, “She also has an infrared sauna she goes into religiously at home to help with her overall health and skin rejuvenation.”

Prince Andrew to 'run out the clock' as King Charles plans to 'starve' him video
Prince Andrew to 'run out the clock' as King Charles plans to 'starve' him
Gary Oldman voices complaint against Royal Family
Gary Oldman voices complaint against Royal Family
Here's why Brooke Shields' daughter couldn't sit through her documentary ‘Pretty Baby'
Here's why Brooke Shields' daughter couldn't sit through her documentary ‘Pretty Baby'
Suki Waterhouse reveals 'Eras Tour' drama that added to her 'stress'
Suki Waterhouse reveals 'Eras Tour' drama that added to her 'stress'
Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier video
Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier
Katy Perry shares BTS of ‘Lifetimes' music video video
Katy Perry shares BTS of ‘Lifetimes' music video
Ben Affleck thinks highly of Jennifer Lopez for THIS reason: Report
Ben Affleck thinks highly of Jennifer Lopez for THIS reason: Report
Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source
Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source