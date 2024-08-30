Oasis fans rave over being 'chosen by Gods' to attend 2025 reunion concert

Oasis just left their fans fuming with excitement as the ballot selection was announced.

The reveal confirmed that the fans who “secured” their codes ahead of ticket sales for the upcoming and much anticipated reunion tour of the rock band.

A day ago, the renowned Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam announced that the ballot was being extended after receiving a rather overwhelming response amidst fans’ hopes of getting a ticket to their 2025 concerts.

Fans have now taken to their social media accounts to display enthusiasm over their selection as coveted codes were sent to them safely via e-mail.

“Why was i chosen by the gods for an oasis code. thank you,” wrote a fan while another added: “Oasis pre sale code in the bag (three fire emojis),” as per Metro.

“Not to flex but my best friend ALSO got an oasis presale code,” a third fan revealed.

Previously, Liam also addressed the massive response Oasis received from their fans, and penned a note on his social media that read, “Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ’25.”