Photo: Kim Kardashian was inspired by Jennifer Aniston's skincare: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly going to great lengths in order to defy age.

The Friends veteran reportedly inspired Kim Kardashian to try salmon sperm injection into her face, as per the findings of an insider privy to Life & Style.

They kicked off the chat by saying, “Jen is a big believer in trying any beauty treatment once. She loves going to the top spas and getting whatever they have to offer.”

The insider also spilled that despite its wacky nature, “the salmon sperm facial is something she’s done quite a few times,” explaining, “It gives a great glow and is very soothing.”

Moreover, the source mentioned that the A-listed actress, who is also known for her intense fitness regime, “was also one of the first in her circle to start using snail mucin gel.”

“She introduced that to all her friends,” the confidante claimed and added, “She also goes for Vampire facials on her face, neck and chest several times a month because it’s a natural way to build collagen.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source added, “She loves that it’s nothing but her own blood and the results build over time.”