'Rings of Power' writers tease three episode long season 2 battle and more!

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay have made huge revelations about season 2 of the show.



The hit Amazon show dropped the first three episodes of the new season on August 29 after the immense success of the first season.

Payne and McKay shared insight into the story that will unfold in season 2, with Payne saying, “In terms of how we’ve tried to raise our game, we like to say that the season goes broader, deeper, and bigger. And in that we’re going to more worlds. We’re expanding the map, going deeper in that the character journey that is more psychologically complex. The story of Sauron and Celebrimbor…”

Celebrimbor is the Elf lord who Sauron befriends and convinces to forge the rings of power.

Payne continued: “The Sauron and Celebrimbor story is this sort of psychological thriller where you’re watching Sauron [Charlie Vickers] seduce, manipulate and ultimately gaslight Celebrimbor [Charles Edwards].

Teasing the thrills that season 2 contains, he said: “Psychologically, it’s more complex than Season One, and bigger just in the scope of it. There’s a creature around every corner. We’ve got Barrow-wights, and ents, and trolls.

He added: “All these Tolkien creatures plus a couple that we’ve come up with, and then a battle that takes three episodes that goes from beginning to end. It’s just an enormous season. We’ve raised our game in every department and we’ll see how the fans receive it.”

The first three episodes of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 are now streaming on Primce Video. More episodes will drop weekly until the season finale on October 3, 2024.